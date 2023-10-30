Not-so-hot chocolate: Sustainable treats remain a challenge for investment

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

The Candy Man may make the world taste good, but even he'd have trouble raising funds for climate-friendly confections.

Why it matters: The average milk chocolate bar produces five times its weight in carbon emissions, per a 2019 study, but it's not a slam dunk for venture investors.

The intrigue: With complex supply chains and ongoing regulatory issues, the space has "risk profiles that traditional financiers may not be willing to lend into," Max Krasilovsky, senior manager in Deloitte's sustainability strategy practice, tells Axios.

Context: Making chocolate is intertwined with human rights abuses, particularly with cocoa farming.

As recently as 2021, Hershey, Mars and Nestlé declined to guarantee that their chocolates were free of child labor.

Meanwhile, chocolate is associated with disproportionately high greenhouse gas emissions, as cocoa cultivation drives deforestation.

The latest: Tony's Chocolonely, Original Beans, Beyond Good and Alter Eco offer sustainable and ethical chocolates.

Zoom in: Those four companies earned high marks for their labor and environmental practices from the Chocolate Scorecard.

Yes, but: "Given the nature of these sustainability investments being larger scale infrastructure-like projects, they are not well suited for VC or PE," Deloitte's Krasilovsky says.

What we're watching: How investors with a sweet tooth find their way into the sector.

"We are seeing a push toward and a need for more blended finance," Krasilovsky says. "Traditional financiers can partner with others who have a higher risk tolerance and/or lower return need such as development banks, NGOs and philanthropic institutions."

The intrigue: The three-year period between 2020 and 2022 produced a bumper crop of investment activity, as the number of deals climbed to the mid-30s from the mid-teens.

By the numbers: A small handful of deals drove the funding spikes seen in 2019 and 2021 investment activity.