"People keep saying there's a lot of capital out there for women and people of color. There is not. It's worse than it was before George Floyd."

What's happening: That was the sobering assessment from Tracy Gray, managing partner of early-stage investor The 22 Fund, who joined our Axios Pro: Climate Deals roundtable yesterday.

State of play: The numbers back her up.

Venture investment in Black founders fell by nearly half last year, per Crunchbase.

That decline outpaced the broader pullback in venture activity in 2022.

Investment in Black founders constitutes just 1% of overall VC funding. That comes even after VCs pledged to ramp up investment in Black entrepreneurs following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

What we're watching: The financing terms given to women and minority-led startups.

"They've had to take really extractive capital. So if they get diluted more, we don't have companies, right?" said Gray, whose LA-based firm focuses on underrepresented founders.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, a federal court temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding $20,000 grants to Black women founders.