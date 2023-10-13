Founders of color being shut out by climate investors
"People keep saying there's a lot of capital out there for women and people of color. There is not. It's worse than it was before George Floyd."
What's happening: That was the sobering assessment from Tracy Gray, managing partner of early-stage investor The 22 Fund, who joined our Axios Pro: Climate Deals roundtable yesterday.
State of play: The numbers back her up.
- Venture investment in Black founders fell by nearly half last year, per Crunchbase.
- That decline outpaced the broader pullback in venture activity in 2022.
- Investment in Black founders constitutes just 1% of overall VC funding. That comes even after VCs pledged to ramp up investment in Black entrepreneurs following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
What we're watching: The financing terms given to women and minority-led startups.
- "They've had to take really extractive capital. So if they get diluted more, we don't have companies, right?" said Gray, whose LA-based firm focuses on underrepresented founders.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, a federal court temporarily blocked Fearless Fund from awarding $20,000 grants to Black women founders.
- The Atlanta-based fund invests in startups led by women of color. A lawsuit brought by a group founded by Edward Blum, who was behind efforts to overturn affirmative action in higher education, is now challenging that work.
- "They're attacking $20,000 grants, when Black women get 0.006% — literally a rounding error — of venture capital, and it's working. People are pulling back," Gray said.