The hot new climate founder: a developer
There's new opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to learn how to be climate project developers.
Why it matters: Most founders in the space are science- and tech-oriented, focused on big ideas and novel solutions. But investors are seeking a new breed, one that can execute climate projects like a fleet-charging depot or a green-hydrogen plant.
What they're saying: Spring Lane Capital has an initiative called Developer U, a workshop that teaches entrepreneurs how to use the principles of project development and financing.
- Chante Harris, who's working on a startup focused on project development, said there's a disconnect between scientist founders and project managers.
- "I think that's a big missed opportunity, and also a huge challenge in terms of the ecosystem success," she says.