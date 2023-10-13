There's new opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to learn how to be climate project developers.

Why it matters: Most founders in the space are science- and tech-oriented, focused on big ideas and novel solutions. But investors are seeking a new breed, one that can execute climate projects like a fleet-charging depot or a green-hydrogen plant.

What they're saying: Spring Lane Capital has an initiative called Developer U, a workshop that teaches entrepreneurs how to use the principles of project development and financing.