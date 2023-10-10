GameChange Solar files for $3 billion IPO
Solar gear maker GameChange Solar has quietly filed for an IPO giving the company a valuation of $3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.
Why it matters: The IPO window has showed signs of life in recent weeks after being shut for more than a year due to market turmoil and recession fears.
Details: GameChange Solar, founded in 2012 and based in Norwalk, Conn., could go public next year.
- Koch Strategic Platforms, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, invested $150 million into the company in 2021.
- The company makes racking and tracker gear that hold solar panels. Trackers tilt solar panels to follow the trajectory of the sun across the sky throughout the day.
Big picture: Solar power plants continue to set records globally, and in the U.S. the Inflation Reduction Act has supercharged the sector.
- There was $239 billion invested in large- and small-scale solar power systems over the first six months of 2023, a 43% rise from the first half of 2022, per Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
- Recent climate-tech IPOs have been solar manufacturers. Earlier this year, tracker company Nextracker went public, while Dutch solar-mounting company Esdec Solar is reportedly seeking an IPO.