Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Solar gear maker GameChange Solar has quietly filed for an IPO giving the company a valuation of $3 billion, according to a Bloomberg report.

Why it matters: The IPO window has showed signs of life in recent weeks after being shut for more than a year due to market turmoil and recession fears.

Details: GameChange Solar, founded in 2012 and based in Norwalk, Conn., could go public next year.

Koch Strategic Platforms, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, invested $150 million into the company in 2021.

The company makes racking and tracker gear that hold solar panels. Trackers tilt solar panels to follow the trajectory of the sun across the sky throughout the day.

Big picture: Solar power plants continue to set records globally, and in the U.S. the Inflation Reduction Act has supercharged the sector.