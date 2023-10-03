More air in the EV price balloon

Expensive materials, political battles and, now, surging costs for mining are all conspiring to drive up prices on electric vehicles.

Driving the news: Mining companies such as Rio Tinto, Liontown and Lynas Rare Earths are seeing their costs surge 30% or even double as worker shortages and high commodity prices keep adding to inflationary bubbles.

Why it matters: Automakers can argue all they want about long-term savings with an EV — but until that sticker price deflates, it's an uphill drive.

What they're saying: "It all adds up," AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver told WSJ. "Particularly when increased military spending and decarbonization are increasing the demand for metals at a time when supply is constrained by years of low investment in new mines."

Of note: BHP Group, the Melbourne, Australia-based miner that's the world's largest by market value, reported in September that the cost of commodity production is higher than before the COVID pandemic.

Plus: Ford has sought to defray those battery costs by aiming to license cheaper battery technology from China.

The move, however, faces stiff opposition in Washington, where rival GM is among the groups lobbying to restrict Ford or others from collecting lucrative new subsidies if they use such Chinese tech.

Meanwhile, the United Auto Workers' demands in the ongoing strike add pressure to companies like Ford and GM that have already struggled to turn a profit from their EVs due to shrinking margins imposed by high commodity prices for components like batteries.

💭 Alan's thought bubble: It's not all doom-and-gloom. Sales of electric passenger vehicles climbed to 9% in the first half of this year — and as high as 25% in California. But adoption will remain slow until EVs can better compete on price.