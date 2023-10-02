Quinbrook raises £620M for U.K. clean energy
Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has closed on a £620 million (~$752 million) fund to invest in U.K. clean energy projects.
Why it matters: Global deployments of solar and wind are setting records, while the U.K. government is supporting decarbonizing grid electricity by 2035.
Details: The investment firm said its U.K.-focused fund, dubbed Quinbrook Renewables Impact Fund, was oversubscribed from its previous target of £500 million (~$606 million).
- Quinbrook says more than 60% of the fund's portfolio is either operational or under construction, including a solar and battery-storage project in Kent, and a battery-storage project in Wales.
- The projects are expected to create 3,300 jobs and generate enough electricity to power more than 102,000 U.K. homes each year.
Big picture: There was $358 billion invested into clean energy in the first half of 2023, showing a 22% rise compared to the start of last year, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.
- Of that total, $335 billion went into project deployment.