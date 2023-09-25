Honeywell invests $27.5M, partners with ESS
Industrial giant Honeywell has invested $27.5 million into grid battery maker ESS Tech, as part of a partnership for tech development and deployment.
Why it matters: Companies are looking for new types of energy storage to pair with solar and wind that provides longer duration at a lower cost than lithium-ion batteries.
Details: ESS said Honeywell invested $27.5 million for close to 16.5 million shares, along with a warrant to buy up to another 10.6 million shares at $1.89 apiece. ESS Tech started trading on the NYSE via a SPAC in 2021.
- ESS Tech's CEO Eric Dresselhuys said on a conference call that the deal will include Honeywell buying and reselling ESS's iron-flow batteries.
- Honeywell has also made a purchase commitment of up to $300 million in ESS products by 2030 with a $15 million prepayment.
- ESS, based in Wilsonville, Ore., and founded in 2011, will also take control of Honeywell's intellectual property around its iron-flow battery tech.
Big picture: Energy companies are installing batteries, both lithium-ion and new technologies, at a growing rate.
- According to Wood Mackenzie, there was a record-breaking 1,510 MW and 5,109 MWh installed in the U.S. in the second quarter of this year.
- Lithium-ion batteries can provide about four hours worth of storage, while long-duration energy storage like ESS's iron-flow batteries can deliver closer to 12 hours of storage.
- On Friday, the Department of Energy funded nine long-duration energy-storage projects with $325 million.