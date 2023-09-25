Share on email (opens in new window)

ESS's iron-flow batteries being installed next to a solar plant in utility SMUD's region. Photo: Courtesy of ESS.

Industrial giant Honeywell has invested $27.5 million into grid battery maker ESS Tech, as part of a partnership for tech development and deployment.

Why it matters: Companies are looking for new types of energy storage to pair with solar and wind that provides longer duration at a lower cost than lithium-ion batteries.

Details: ESS said Honeywell invested $27.5 million for close to 16.5 million shares, along with a warrant to buy up to another 10.6 million shares at $1.89 apiece. ESS Tech started trading on the NYSE via a SPAC in 2021.

ESS Tech's CEO Eric Dresselhuys said on a conference call that the deal will include Honeywell buying and reselling ESS's iron-flow batteries.

Honeywell has also made a purchase commitment of up to $300 million in ESS products by 2030 with a $15 million prepayment.

ESS, based in Wilsonville, Ore., and founded in 2011, will also take control of Honeywell's intellectual property around its iron-flow battery tech.

Big picture: Energy companies are installing batteries, both lithium-ion and new technologies, at a growing rate.