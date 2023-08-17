TPG and KKR eye the fridge
TPG's climate investing fund agreed to buy a majority stake in refrigerant management provider A-Gas from KKR, the firms announced this morning.
Why it matters: KKR says it's retaining a "significant minority" stake in the U.K. business, meaning two private equity giants are teaming up on more-sustainable refrigeration.
What's happening: TPG Rise Climate is acquiring the stake in A-Gas for just over £1 billion (about $1.27 billion), per Reuters.
- The firms expect to close the deal by the end of the year.
How it works: A-Gas recovers refrigerant gases, which are especially potent contributors to climate change.
Separately: KKR announced this morning that it hired Charlie Gailliot as co-head of its global climate strategy.
- Gailliot was previously a partner at Goldman Sachs. He joins existing co-heads Emmanuel Lagarrigue and Neil Arora.