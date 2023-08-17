TPG and KKR eye the fridge

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

TPG's climate investing fund agreed to buy a majority stake in refrigerant management provider A-Gas from KKR, the firms announced this morning.

Why it matters: KKR says it's retaining a "significant minority" stake in the U.K. business, meaning two private equity giants are teaming up on more-sustainable refrigeration.

What's happening: TPG Rise Climate is acquiring the stake in A-Gas for just over £1 billion (about $1.27 billion), per Reuters.

The firms expect to close the deal by the end of the year.

How it works: A-Gas recovers refrigerant gases, which are especially potent contributors to climate change.

Separately: KKR announced this morning that it hired Charlie Gailliot as co-head of its global climate strategy.