Two pension fund giants in Canada have hung a "for sale" sign on Cubico Sustainable Investments, a sustainable investment group they own, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The sale could generate around $6 billion (including debt) for the two pension funds, the report says, a 10X valuation on the group's EBITDA that it's targeting.

Details: Montreal-based Public Sector Pension (PSP) Investment Board and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) are planning to appoint a banker in the coming weeks to advise on the sale.

Of note: Per Reuters: