A coalition of large companies has created a new working group to examine grid reliability and emissions reduction.

Driving the news: Walmart, Meta, GM and Salesforce are among the companies within the group, which plans to explore initiatives such as working with grid operators on transmission issues.

Why it matters: Big companies have bought a massive amount of clean energy over the past few years. But in order to fully decarbonize and tap the surge in solar and wind projects, the U.S. power grid will need to fix problems such as the transmission bottleneck.

Details: The new group is called the Zero Emissions, Reliability Optimized Grid Initiative, or ZEROgrid, and it also includes tech companies Akamai and Prologis, and nonprofit RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute).

The group says it wants to focus on grid reliability and emissions reduction "by enabling sustained, high-impact corporate action across clean energy procurement, policy, investment, R&D and operations."

ZEROgrid could help companies invest directly in new transmission lines or commit to buy a portion of the power that transmission lines will deliver, Mark Dyson, managing director of RMI’s Carbon-Free Electricity Program, told Canary Media.

Big picture: Corporate clean energy buying has soared in recent years. Last year companies committed to buy a record 36.7 GW of clean energy, up 18% from 2021.

The biggest buyers of electricity from solar and wind include the tech behemoths Amazon, Meta, Google and Microsoft.

What's next: Big companies will decide whether to invest directly into transmission lines or commit to buy power from new transmission lines.