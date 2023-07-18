Share on email (opens in new window)

Mining company Graphite One plans to raise $15 million to $25 million to fulfill its part of a Defense Department grant.

Why it matters: The Anchorage, Alaska-based startup is aiming to become America's first new source of graphite for electric vehicle batteries.

Flashback: Graphite One yesterday was selected to receive a $37.5 million grant under the Defense Production Act to accelerate development of a planned graphite mine in Alaska.

Of note: The grant effectively works as reimbursement: Graphite One collects $0.50 for every dollar it spends, CEO Anthony Huston tells Axios.

The latest: Graphite One is planning an imminent equity round to raise the required matching funds.

The startup plans to begin raising this quarter. It's "in discussions" with new and existing investors, Huston says.

Details: Potential new backers include private equity, institutional investors, and strategics that would use the graphite that Graphite One produces.

What they're saying: The total target will depend on Graphite One's market value, which was hovering around $148 million yesterday.

"We don’t want to dilute too heavily. It depends on our market cap and where our stock is at," Huston says.

Separately: Alaska's congressional delegation scored another energy win with the Graphite One grant, Axios' Jael Holzman writes in Pro Energy Policy