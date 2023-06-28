Climate startups should follow the pharma playbook

Venture investors are used to taking big swings. So why are so many in climate balking at bankrolling hard tech?

Why it matters: No one knows yet how big the market might be for any number of Earth-friendly assets — and that makes investors nervous.

Driving the news: Axios moderated a Zoom panel Tuesday featuring Shayle Kann of Energy Impact Partners and Emily Fritze of Westly Group whose takeaway was to look at new models.

Silicon Valley Bank hosted the panel, and "business is operating as usual," exec Dan Baldi said.

Context: Founders of hardware-focused startups have lately vented to Axios that they're having a tough time raising capital.

A common argument: the "venture model" arguably coalesced around software over the past 30 years — and therefore doesn't fit the bigger capital needs or longer timelines to build a battery factory or clean-fuels plant.

Be smart: That's a giant generalization.

Meanwhile, investors acknowledge that it's harder for hard-tech — but that they're simply facing more scrutiny in a tougher macroeconomic market.

What they're saying: "Both are true in a way," Fritze said. There is "distinct need of patient capital for these companies with a high reserve strategy."

Plus: "The generalist VC community ... doesn't have a lot of experience investing in deep tech, hard science technologies and the timescales required to do so. Investing in these kinds of things is much more akin to semiconductor investing or life-science investing," Baldi added.

The intrigue: It's far from a 1:1 comparison, but climate tech can consider taking a page from pharma.