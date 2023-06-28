Joby gets green light to fly air taxis built on its production line
Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) received a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin flying electric aircraft it built on its production line.
Why it matters: The development marks another milestone toward bringing electric air taxis to market as soon as next year.
Catch up fast: Joby, based in Santa Cruz, California, has been flying full-size versions of its multi-rotor air taxi since 2017.
The latest: The new "special airworthiness certificate" from the FAA is specifically for an aircraft built on Joby's production line in nearby Marina.
- The permit enables Joby to begin flight testing of that production prototype.
- Joby expects to deliver its first aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base next year, part of a U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $131 million.
Zoom out: The FAA said it is making progress toward integrating eVTOLs into U.S. flight networks.
- Former FAA chief Michael Huerta sits on Joby's board.
What's happening: Joby is running its factory with Toyota — a company that's arguably the standard for reliably cranking out vehicles at scale.
- The startup this morning announced the appointment of Toyota Motor North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa to its board.
State of play: Investor Baillie Gifford last month poured an additional $180 million into Joby.
- Closing at $6.39 yesterday, the company's stock price is down about 40% since its IPO in August 2021.
- Delta Airlines and JetBlue are also investors.