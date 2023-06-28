Joby gets green light to fly air taxis built on its production line

Share on email (opens in new window)

Workers install a Joby aircraft display outside the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. Photo: Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) received a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin flying electric aircraft it built on its production line.

Why it matters: The development marks another milestone toward bringing electric air taxis to market as soon as next year.

Catch up fast: Joby, based in Santa Cruz, California, has been flying full-size versions of its multi-rotor air taxi since 2017.

The latest: The new "special airworthiness certificate" from the FAA is specifically for an aircraft built on Joby's production line in nearby Marina.

The permit enables Joby to begin flight testing of that production prototype.

Joby expects to deliver its first aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base next year, part of a U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $131 million.

Zoom out: The FAA said it is making progress toward integrating eVTOLs into U.S. flight networks.

Former FAA chief Michael Huerta sits on Joby's board.

What's happening: Joby is running its factory with Toyota — a company that's arguably the standard for reliably cranking out vehicles at scale.

The startup this morning announced the appointment of Toyota Motor North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa to its board.

State of play: Investor Baillie Gifford last month poured an additional $180 million into Joby.