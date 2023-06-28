Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Joby gets green light to fly air taxis built on its production line

Alan Neuhauser
Workers install a Joby aircraft display outside the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. Photo: Liao Pan/China News Service via Getty Images

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) received a permit from the Federal Aviation Administration to begin flying electric aircraft it built on its production line.

Why it matters: The development marks another milestone toward bringing electric air taxis to market as soon as next year.

Catch up fast: Joby, based in Santa Cruz, California, has been flying full-size versions of its multi-rotor air taxi since 2017.

The latest: The new "special airworthiness certificate" from the FAA is specifically for an aircraft built on Joby's production line in nearby Marina.

  • The permit enables Joby to begin flight testing of that production prototype.
  • Joby expects to deliver its first aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base next year, part of a U.S. Air Force contract worth up to $131 million.

Zoom out: The FAA said it is making progress toward integrating eVTOLs into U.S. flight networks.

  • Former FAA chief Michael Huerta sits on Joby's board.

What's happening: Joby is running its factory with Toyota — a company that's arguably the standard for reliably cranking out vehicles at scale.

  • The startup this morning announced the appointment of Toyota Motor North America CEO Tetsuo Ogawa to its board.

State of play: Investor Baillie Gifford last month poured an additional $180 million into Joby.

  • Closing at $6.39 yesterday, the company's stock price is down about 40% since its IPO in August 2021.
  • Delta Airlines and JetBlue are also investors.
