Lordstown goes down

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Lordstown Motors has joined the growing number of electric vehicle startups that have declared bankruptcy.

Why it matters: Lordstown painted a picture of an affordable, American-led clean energy revolution, but like Rockwell's "Four Freedoms," the reality proved much more complicated.

Catch up fast: Lordstown Motors filed for bankruptcy protection Tuesday and sued its partner, Foxconn, Axios colleague Nathan Bomey writes.

The startup said it will try to sell its assets, including its Endurance EV pickup, through bankruptcy.

It also accused manufacturer Foxconn of fraud, alleging that the iPhone maker "had no intention of living up to its commitments" to help develop a new vehicle platform and instead looked "to advance its own business interests."

State of play: Plenty of auto industry experts were on Lordstown deathwatch.

The automaker made a splash in November 2019 when it bought GM's shuttered plant in Lordstown, Ohio, and promised to crank out affordable, desirable electric pickups while restoring American jobs.

Yes, but: Lordstown soon discovered that although developing a prototype is easy, standing up a factory, establishing supply chains, building a workforce and manufacturing cars is very hard — and very expensive.

Flashback: "Lordstown Motors is the quintessential business fiasco. Equal parts hubris, political pandering and regulatory failure," colleague Dan Primack wrote in 2021.

🎺 Context: This is where we play taps. Lordstown has joined EV startups Electric Last Mile Solutions and Fisker Automotive in declaring bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, Arrival, Canoo, Faraday Future, Lightning, Lucid, Nikola and Polestar have had significant cash problems.

Be smart: Investors have lost their appetite for EV startups, instead opting for charging providers.