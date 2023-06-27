The newly launched Offshore Wind Innovation Hub in Brooklyn has announced the first six startups it will support in its mentorship program.

Why it matters: The offshore wind industry is dominated by large companies with huge projects, and startups don't often play a role.

How it works: The 5-month-old Hub, which is funded by Norwegian oil company Equinor, won't directly fund the six startups that receive support in its mentorship program.

Equinor does not take equity stakes. Instead, startups are paired with mentors at Equinor, which will help the companies test out their technologies in the offshore wind environment.

"We've carefully selected startups that can be scalable and impactful in the offshore wind space," said Hub director Tone Søndergaard.

The program is run by New York University's Tandon School of Engineering and includes a co-working space. Other groups that have partnered on the Hub include oil giant BP, the National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium, and New York City's Economic Development Corporation.

Details: The six startups:

Benchmark Labs: Weather forecasting targeted for offshore wind projects.

Weather forecasting targeted for offshore wind projects. Flucto: Digital monitoring data tools to optimize offshore wind installation.

Digital monitoring data tools to optimize offshore wind installation. Heerema Engineering Solutions: An offshore wind project simulator.

An offshore wind project simulator. Offshore Simulator Centre AS: A virtual reality for offshore wind project planning.

A virtual reality for offshore wind project planning. RCAM Technologies: 3D-printed low-cost concrete anchors for floating offshore wind farms.

3D-printed low-cost concrete anchors for floating offshore wind farms. Vinci VR: Virtual reality for offshore wind workforce training and safety.

Of note: Søndergaard said many of the startups have built businesses in other sectors, like the oil industry, and are now pivoting into the offshore wind sector.

The big picture: Although the offshore wind industry has grown dramatically in Asia and Europe, it's newly emerged in the U.S. and largely remains on the East Coast, including New York, Boston and New Jersey.

Because there's so little offshore wind infrastructure in the U.S., startups trying to sell to the American market have few partners to choose from and face challenges working with large developers.

Equinor can benefit from the program by identifying startups that have already been vetted and are tackling problems that the energy developer shares.

💭 Thought bubble: Accelerator programs that have a core corporate anchor have become increasingly common in recent years. It's a way for the large company to help select the companies and use them for an R&D pipeline or acquisition targets.