Expert voices: Troy Thacker on keeping it real

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Beware the underestimates, Ara Partners managing partner Troy Thacker tells Axios.

"Capital costs and timelines are frequently underestimated when building businesses. Investors and managers should develop business and capital plans conservatively to be prepared for every possible eventuality."

Why he matters: The Houston-based private equity firm has rapidly become a major investor in industrial decarbonization. One recent deal: Divert's $1.1 billion financing in March to reduce food waste.

This interview was lightly edited for length.

What was the big news in climate tech this week?

Ford, GM and now Rivian are all adopting the Tesla North American charging standard. This is a huge development for the electric vehicle sector.

What would you add to the narrative?

This is likely a watershed moment for EVs. Charging standardization should help accelerate adoption and reduce confusion.

By contrast, what's going under-noticed?

The need to reach net zero goals established by companies and countries around the globe is not limited to renewables and EVs. The “world of made things” needs attention as well.

The movement toward lower carbon input materials and chemicals — and away from fossil-based feedstocks — is having a decarbonization impact that allows for the production of lower carbon products for downstream customers.

Three fun things:

💼 First job: Scooping ice cream at Braum’s in Tulsa.

👑 Proudest investment: Beyond building Ara Partners — our recent investments in emerging sectors like agriculture-based, low-carbon packaging, renewable natural gas and carbon and power solutions.

🤦 Facepalm investment: While we never invested in it, the SPAC craze has brought unproven business models to market and placed significant technology risk on public investors.