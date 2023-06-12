What we're reading: What a DAC wants, what a DAC needs
Champions of direct air capture, the technology that pulls heat-trapping carbon from the ambient air, say they want plenty more government support.
Why it matters: There are 16 of the plants in operation worldwide. And they're hugely expensive.
Catch up fast: Carbon removal startups, including those involved in direct air capture (DAC), make money by selling "credits" for the CO2 they remove to polluters like factories and airlines.
The latest: Bloomberg's Brian Kahn attended a summit in Zurich organized by Climeworks, the Swiss startup with a DAC plant in Iceland that's been operating for nearly two years.
- The most common wishlist item, Kahn reports: government support beyond research and tax incentives — namely carbon purchase agreements to bring costs down.
Context: $100 per ton is seen as the break-even point — or at least inflection point — for carbon removal to be economically viable.
- Current removal projects are hovering around $500, and in some cases more than $1,000.
Meanwhile, corporate carbon-removal buyers like JPMorgan are signing bigger removal agreements with startups outside of direct air capture.
- Charm Industrial, for example, last month inked a $53 million carbon removal deal with Frontier, the corporate carbon-removal coalition founded by Meta, Alphabet, Stripe, Shopify and McKinsey.
- That deal called for more carbon removal than from a similar deal JPMorgan made with Climeworks.
What they're saying: “When you’re early on in [developing] a technology, it’s more of a theory of what it could be,” Rich Lesser, global chairman of Boston Consulting Group, told Bloomberg's Kahn.
- The consulting firm said it would buy at least 100,000 tons of carbon removal services by 2030.