Biofuels raw material imports are soaring

Data: S&P Global Commodity Insights; Chart: Axios Visuals

North American producers of biofuels are increasingly relying on imports of raw materials to make low-carbon fuels.

Why it matters: The data is the latest sign of a supply crunch in biofuels production that's challenging the sector's fundamentals.

The latest: Global appetite for used cooking oil and animal fats needed to make biofuels is surging, per new research from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Those raw materials are needed to make the lower-carbon fuels that governments and corporate buyers are seeking to reduce their carbon footprints.

Government incentive programs are adding to the demand.

What they're saying: "Feedstock availability has been the leading factor for biofuel development but now it becomes the limiting factor," S&P writes.

"World biofuel use of feedstock increased by 100% between 2015 and 2022 while feedstock production increased by only 25%."

Of note: “Renewable diesel bubble begins to burst as costs spark pullback.”

That was the headline in Bloomberg last week, spotlighting soaring costs in renewable diesel production driven by expensive commodities and labor shortages.

Among the cutbacks: agricultural giant Cargill has suspended plans to build a soybean-processing plant, and Exxon Mobil canceled a green fuel deal with Global Clean Energy Holdings.

The bottom line: As fuel producers seek to manufacture more fuel, they're looking further afield, and paying more for the raw materials to make it.