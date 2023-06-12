Biofuels raw material imports are soaring
North American producers of biofuels are increasingly relying on imports of raw materials to make low-carbon fuels.
Why it matters: The data is the latest sign of a supply crunch in biofuels production that's challenging the sector's fundamentals.
The latest: Global appetite for used cooking oil and animal fats needed to make biofuels is surging, per new research from S&P Global Commodity Insights.
- Those raw materials are needed to make the lower-carbon fuels that governments and corporate buyers are seeking to reduce their carbon footprints.
- Government incentive programs are adding to the demand.
What they're saying: "Feedstock availability has been the leading factor for biofuel development but now it becomes the limiting factor," S&P writes.
- "World biofuel use of feedstock increased by 100% between 2015 and 2022 while feedstock production increased by only 25%."
Of note: “Renewable diesel bubble begins to burst as costs spark pullback.”
- That was the headline in Bloomberg last week, spotlighting soaring costs in renewable diesel production driven by expensive commodities and labor shortages.
- Among the cutbacks: agricultural giant Cargill has suspended plans to build a soybean-processing plant, and Exxon Mobil canceled a green fuel deal with Global Clean Energy Holdings.
The bottom line: As fuel producers seek to manufacture more fuel, they're looking further afield, and paying more for the raw materials to make it.