The U.S. solar sector had a decent Q1

Data: Wood Mackenzie; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. solar energy sector posted its biggest Q1 in history.

Why it matters: Don't look now, but the strong-ish start to 2023 suggests that the supply chain constraints that strangled much of the industry the past two years are starting to ease.

Driving the news: The solar industry installed 6.1 GW of new capacity through the first three months of the year, per consulting firm Wood Mackenzie's quarterly market report for the sector's main trade group.

That's a 47% jump from Q1 2022.

Be smart: New installations in Q1 typically dip from Q4, as developers rush to finish projects before the end of the year.

What's happening: Big utility-scale projects saw installations jump 66% from last year as a shortfall of solar panels eased.

Zoom in: An anti-circumvention investigation last year brought this part of the solar sector to a near-standstill. President Biden's move in June to grant temporary reprieve from the probe got imports moving again.

Meanwhile, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has started to release more shipments it had stopped under a separate federal anti-forced-labor law that President Biden signed last year.

Yes, but: Headwinds remain. The anti-circumvention investigation is ongoing, Customs is still stopping some imports, and developers continue to grapple with grid-connection delays, permitting challenges and skilled-labor shortages.

Plus: Community solar projects, where homes or businesses effectively subscribe to electricity generated by offsite panels, saw a 13% drop in Q1 due to interconnection and siting delays.

Bottom line: Q1 may not be one to celebrate, but it is reason to exhale — slightly.