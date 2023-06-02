Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Last week we reported that taxpayer dollars are the only thing keeping renewable natural gas a viable business.

Why it matters: A climate investor asked Axios what makes RNG so different than, say, wind or solar, both of which saw prices fall with government help.

What they're saying: It's all about the supply chain.

Build a taller wind turbine or install longer blades, and it'll generate more electricity at lower cost. Bigger makes it more efficient.

That's the opposite of RNG: The fuel depends on a steady supply of feedstock like harvest leftovers. The more you need, the farther you have to travel to gather it all — and the less efficient it gets.

Plus: Making all the parts for a wind turbine is relatively easy.

The stuff that's used to make RNG is nasty and hard on equipment. The more you produce, the more the equipment breaks down.

Meanwhile, the farms and landfills that supply all the stuff to make RNG might be in the fuels business — but that doesn't mean it's their focus.

"They only optimize RNG production so much before moving on to other tasks," Alex Klaessig, senior director at S&P Global Commodity Insights, says.

Separately, this is an opaque market. Platts, which is part of S&P, launched daily price assessments in May — bringing needed clarity to this new market.