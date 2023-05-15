VinFast rolls the dice on a $27B SPAC merger

Whether you greeted VinFast's announced $27 billion SPAC merger with a sigh, an eye-roll or a call to your financial adviser, it's certainly something to watch closely.

Why it matters: The agreement, worth around $27 billion, features a Vietnamese business, a casino tycoon, and a U.S. market that has been more of a graveyard lately for SPACs than a launching ground.

What's happening: The founder and president of Vingroup, Pham Nhat Vuong, announced on Friday that the company's electric vehicles division, VinFast, is merging with Black Spade Acquisition Co.

The valuation is 42x VinFast's sales last year, per Reuters. The blank-check company is bringing just $169 million to the deal.

Context: Building cars is really hard and super expensive. Few EV SPACs have performed well.

🤡 Our thought bubble: VinFast already isn't being taken seriously in the U.S. This move veers near parody.

Meanwhile, "Critics Agree: The VinFast VF8 Is Very, Very Bad," the car news website Jalopnik wrote Friday about the company's SUV and first export vehicle.

Bottom line: It's never a good sign when your business strategy echoes Tobias Fünke: "These people somehow delude themselves into thinking it might — but it might work for us."