VinFast rolls the dice on a $27B SPAC merger
Whether you greeted VinFast's announced $27 billion SPAC merger with a sigh, an eye-roll or a call to your financial adviser, it's certainly something to watch closely.
Why it matters: The agreement, worth around $27 billion, features a Vietnamese business, a casino tycoon, and a U.S. market that has been more of a graveyard lately for SPACs than a launching ground.
What's happening: The founder and president of Vingroup, Pham Nhat Vuong, announced on Friday that the company's electric vehicles division, VinFast, is merging with Black Spade Acquisition Co.
- The valuation is 42x VinFast's sales last year, per Reuters. The blank-check company is bringing just $169 million to the deal.
Context: Building cars is really hard and super expensive. Few EV SPACs have performed well.
- Arrival, Canoo, Electric Last Mile, Faraday Future, Fisker, Lightning, Lordstown, Lucid, Nikola, and Polestar have all seen their stock prices tumble as they've dealt with major financial setbacks.
🤡 Our thought bubble: VinFast already isn't being taken seriously in the U.S. This move veers near parody.
Meanwhile, "Critics Agree: The VinFast VF8 Is Very, Very Bad," the car news website Jalopnik wrote Friday about the company's SUV and first export vehicle.
Bottom line: It's never a good sign when your business strategy echoes Tobias Fünke: "These people somehow delude themselves into thinking it might — but it might work for us."