NextGen, a joint effort from Mitsubishi and carbon finance group South Pole, has signed a carbon removal deal that could become the largest diversified carbon direct removal (CDR) portfolio once complete.

Why it matters: NextGen wants to become a reliable customer for early-stage CDR startups, and can sign big advanced purchase agreements that are critical for projects that otherwise would not have access to financing.

State of play: NextGen's entry into the market, along with the $1 billion Frontier Fund, will give carbon removal project developers another pool of funds to pull from.

The influx of funding into the space could help drive down the price per tonne for carbon removal, a key hurdle the industry faces as it attempts to grow and bring in new corporate customers.

What's happening: NextGen has agreed to purchase 193,125 tonnes of carbon removal across three CDR projects under development.

NextGen backers include Boston Consulting Group, LGT, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Swiss Re and UBS.

To date, NextGen has signed on to be a purchaser from 1PointFive's CDR facility in Texas, Summit Carbon Solutions’ facility in the Midwest U.S. and Carbo Culture's first facility in Finland.

The bottom line: Carbon removal development is a key part of lowering emissions and meeting climate goals globally, but someone is going to have to finance those projects.