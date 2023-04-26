Mitsubishi-backed NextGen inks carbon removal deal
NextGen, a joint effort from Mitsubishi and carbon finance group South Pole, has signed a carbon removal deal that could become the largest diversified carbon direct removal (CDR) portfolio once complete.
Why it matters: NextGen wants to become a reliable customer for early-stage CDR startups, and can sign big advanced purchase agreements that are critical for projects that otherwise would not have access to financing.
State of play: NextGen's entry into the market, along with the $1 billion Frontier Fund, will give carbon removal project developers another pool of funds to pull from.
- The influx of funding into the space could help drive down the price per tonne for carbon removal, a key hurdle the industry faces as it attempts to grow and bring in new corporate customers.
What's happening: NextGen has agreed to purchase 193,125 tonnes of carbon removal across three CDR projects under development.
- NextGen backers include Boston Consulting Group, LGT, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Swiss Re and UBS.
- To date, NextGen has signed on to be a purchaser from 1PointFive's CDR facility in Texas, Summit Carbon Solutions’ facility in the Midwest U.S. and Carbo Culture's first facility in Finland.
The bottom line: Carbon removal development is a key part of lowering emissions and meeting climate goals globally, but someone is going to have to finance those projects.
- Companies with deep pockets are increasingly stepping up to fill the gaps they can.