Sweden's Northvolt looks to challenge China's battery dominance

Northvolt, the Stockholm-based battery unicorn, is reportedly in talks for $5 billion in financing as it races to become Europe's biggest battery maker.

Why it matters: With roughly $8 billion raised to date and a valuation nearing $20 billion, Northvolt has the capital to loosen China's stranglehold over battery supply chains.

Driving the news: Northvolt is negotiating with multiple banks on the potential debt financing agreement, FT reported yesterday.

A deal is expected as soon as this year. The company raised a $1.1 billion convertible note last summer.

State of play: Northvolt produced its first battery from an enormous factory near the Arctic Circle in 2021.

It's started on a second giant factory with Volvo Cars, and is bringing a recycling plant online as well as expanding a battery systems factory.

The intrigue: Northvolt is debating whether to open its third factory in the U.S. or Germany.

Context: China controls 75% of the world's battery cell manufacturing capacity and 90% of anode and electrolyte production, per BloombergNEF.

What we're watching: Northvolt is discussing a potential IPO with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan.

"It has almost constant capital needs because of its ambitious expansion plans so is likely to raise more in the coming months to finance all its activity," FT wrote in a deep-dive on the company this month.

Meanwhile, South Korea's LG Energy Solution said Friday it will invest $5.5 billion to build a sprawling EV battery factory near Phoenix.