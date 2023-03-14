Arrival, the U.K.-based electric van maker, has announced a $300 million equity financing deal, and plans to raise another half-billion dollars.

Why it matters: Building cars is enormously expensive. The news from Arrival shows just how much it takes to stay afloat.

What's happening: Arrival secured $300 million from Westwood Capital. The automaker said on its Q4 earnings call Monday that the financing deal still isn't enough.

The company wants to raise as much as $150 million by the end of this year — and $500 million total, it said on the call.

It says it needs the money to bring its XL delivery vans to the U.S. It hopes to start production in Charlotte, N.C., by next year.

Of note: Arrival closed a SPAC merger during the blank-check boom in 2021. It's since seen its stock price steadily sink.