Enlight Renewable Energy, an Israel-based project developer and IPP, raised $293 million in its IPO Friday.

Why it matters: After a long drought, clean-energy companies are prying open the IPO window.

Context: Nextracker, a solar tracking software maker, raised $638 million in its IPO on Thursday.

LanzaTech, a materials recycling company, completed its SPAC merger on Friday in a deal that valued the Illinois-based company at around $1.8 billion.

Driving the news: Enlight shares opened at $17.89 per share, down from its initial pricing of $18 per share.

It is trading on the Nasdaq, as are both Nextracker and LanzaTech. Enlight's ticker is "ENLT."

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse, Wolfe Nomura Alliance and HSBC are acting as book-running managers, and Roth Capital Partners is acting as co-manager for the offering.

What it does: Enlight Renewable Energy builds, owns and operates utility-scale renewables projects in the U.S., Europe and Israel.

What they're saying: "We are very happy to see more companies in the sector becoming public. We believe this is part of a trend of this sector being one of the first sectors to open up again in public markets," Enlight CEO Gilad Yavetz told Axios from the trading floor.