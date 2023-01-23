Xylem acquires Evoqua in $7.5B water deal

Xylem, a D.C.-based water tech supplier, agreed to acquire the water treatment company Evoqua in a deal valued at $7.5 billion, including debt.

Why it matters: Water is difficult to monetize — but it's a space that's drawing investor interest as climate change worsens water scarcity.

Of note: Xylem generated about $5.3 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022; Evoqua about $1.7 billion.

Two Evoqua directors will join the Xylem board. The deal is expected to close midyear.

What they're saying: "Water scarcity, efficiency and availability — that goes across the entire spectrum of what we do," Xylem president and CEO Patrick Decker tells Axios.

Zoom in: As for synergies, the acquisition will significantly expand Xylem's access to industrial customers as well as the company's U.S. footprint.

Industry generated about 82% of Evoqua's end-market revenue, compared to about 35% for Xylem.

In terms of footprint, most of Evoqua's business is focused in the U.S., versus less than half for Xylem.

Procurement and streamlining duplicative corporate functions were areas of focus, too.

What we're watching: Whether this deal opens the faucet for more transaction activity in the water sector.