Record amounts of private funding went to both hardware and software companies in climate tech in 2021 and 2022.

Why it matters: Climate technology's long-term sustainability relies on both sectors maintaining high levels of private investment.

Software: Some notable climate software investments include the following.

FigBytes, an ESG software company, raised $10 million in convertible notes plus an additional $4.5 million in venture debt in November. Fennel, an ESG investment app, raised $5 million.

Anode Labs, a web3 startup, raised $4.2 million to support its blockchain-based protocol that helps homeowners better manage energy use.

Hardware: Notable hardware startups also continued to rake in investment in 2022.