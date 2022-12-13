ESG due diligence is a crucial part of deal analysis for private equity acquisitions, Sweep VP of finance Marie-Anne Vincent told Axios in a live event Tuesday.

Why it matters: Investors are doubling down on measurable risks to businesses even as conservative lawmakers target ESG investments and strategies in the U.S.

Context: Private investors have started weighing different measures of resilience and ESG scores as part of a broader diligence model.

Some U.S. state officials, however, have criticized the practice of including ESG measures as considerations during the investment process.

Texas officials banned state entities from doing business with BlackRock and other firms the state had identified as "boycotting" oil and gas investments in an ongoing back-and-forth battle between the financial institution and conservative lawmakers.

What she's saying: "You need to make sure that, when you sell the company in five to seven years' time, you need to make an added value," Vincent says.

"You need to make sure that there won't be any climate impacts or, if there's any regulations coming up in terms of carbon taxes, to make sure the company will still be financially performing," Vincent says.

"ESG due diligence, most of the time, is included. It's not an issue anymore. In terms of M&A, I think it's crucial now to have an ESG policy where climate and carbon can be quantified," she continues.

The bottom line: Private investors are sticking with ESG due diligence, for now.