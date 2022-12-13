BHP-backed LifeZone inks $1B nickel SPAC for the NYSE
LifeZone, a nickel producer and refiner, announced a SPAC merger with GoGreen Investments, giving it a valuation of about $1 billion, the companies say.
Why it matters: Smelting is integral to producing nickel, a key battery material. LifeZone says that its process, by replacing smelting, cuts costs and pollution.
- Lifezone Metals owns the Kabanga Nickel mine and refinery project, which is backed by BHP.
The details: The SPAC merger brings an equity value of $1 billion and net proceeds of $318 million, LifeZone and GoGreen say.
- Investors have also committed about $70 million in a common equity PIPE at $10 per share.
- Lifezone expects to have about $357 million cash when the transaction closes.
Of note: The companies say that the transaction will create "the first nickel resource and green technology company" listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Meanwhile: BHP in the past year has invested $10 million in LifeZone and another $90 million in its subsidiary, Kabanga Nickel, which operates a large nickel sulfide mine in western Tanzania.
What's happening: Smelting nickel and other commodities accounts for about 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions.
- LifeZone, based in Dar es Salaam, says it can more cleanly refine nickel with a hydromet process that uses water and pressure to separate the ore from the rest of the rock.
The intrigue: It's been a rough 12 months for SPAC deals, which investors have largely abandoned due to valuation drops and extreme economic volatility.
- The LifeZone deal, however, is a commodities play for investors, seen traditionally as an inflation hedge.
- "It’s a commodity producer, not a commodity consumer," said GoGreen CEO John Dowd, in an interview with Axios. "This deal is structured to avoid many of the pitfalls."