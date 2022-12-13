LifeZone, a nickel producer and refiner, announced a SPAC merger with GoGreen Investments, giving it a valuation of about $1 billion, the companies say.

Why it matters: Smelting is integral to producing nickel, a key battery material. LifeZone says that its process, by replacing smelting, cuts costs and pollution.

Lifezone Metals owns the Kabanga Nickel mine and refinery project, which is backed by BHP.

The details: The SPAC merger brings an equity value of $1 billion and net proceeds of $318 million, LifeZone and GoGreen say.

Investors have also committed about $70 million in a common equity PIPE at $10 per share.

Lifezone expects to have about $357 million cash when the transaction closes.

Of note: The companies say that the transaction will create "the first nickel resource and green technology company" listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile: BHP in the past year has invested $10 million in LifeZone and another $90 million in its subsidiary, Kabanga Nickel, which operates a large nickel sulfide mine in western Tanzania.

What's happening: Smelting nickel and other commodities accounts for about 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

LifeZone, based in Dar es Salaam, says it can more cleanly refine nickel with a hydromet process that uses water and pressure to separate the ore from the rest of the rock.

The intrigue: It's been a rough 12 months for SPAC deals, which investors have largely abandoned due to valuation drops and extreme economic volatility.