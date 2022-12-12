Rivian says "nein, danke" to Mercedes
Rivian hit pause this morning on its plans to build electric commercial vans with Mercedes Benz in Europe.
Why it matters: Rivian is struggling mightily to hit production targets for its debut pickup truck and SUV, both of which are consumer vehicles.
- The decision to nix the partnership with Mercedes reflects just how much Rivian will need to sacrifice to meet those goals as it struggles to keep investors happy.
What's happening: Rivian said it will no longer pursue the MOU it signed in September to jointly build electric vans with Mercedes.
- Mercedes indicated it would not challenge the decision. It announced plans to go it alone in building a $1 billion electric van factory in Poland that the two companies had planned.
- Rivian is still manufacturing vans stateside for Amazon.
Zoom in: Rivian's stock price, already anemic, stumbled further on the news.
- It was trading below $27 this morning, a fraction of the $129.95 peak it'd reached in November 2021.
State of play: Rivian has been beset by manufacturing woes. It will likely miss its manufacturing goal of 25,500 vehicles for 2022, Axios reported last month.
- The company said it would need to churn out 850 vehicles a week to hit that mark — a pace that the company hadn't yet come close to achieving.
Meanwhile: Charles Mwangi, former head of manufacturing at Rivian and manufacturing engineer at Tesla, abruptly left Rivian this spring.
Of note: Rivian loses tens of thousands of dollars on every car it builds, Reuters revealed last month.
- The automaker expects its losses this year to reach about $5.4 billion.
Be smart: Building cars is hard. Both new and legacy automakers have encountered hurdles in ramping up their production of electric vehicles.
- Lucid, for example, also loses huge sums of money with each car it builds.
- Meanwhile, Ford and GM are among the automakers that have had to issue recalls for their new EVs.
👀 What we're watching: Whether the move with Mercedes correlates with an acceleration in production by Rivian and, beyond the initial stock market reaction, whether the decision at all mollifies investors.