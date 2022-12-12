Rivian hit pause this morning on its plans to build electric commercial vans with Mercedes Benz in Europe.

Why it matters: Rivian is struggling mightily to hit production targets for its debut pickup truck and SUV, both of which are consumer vehicles.

The decision to nix the partnership with Mercedes reflects just how much Rivian will need to sacrifice to meet those goals as it struggles to keep investors happy.

What's happening: Rivian said it will no longer pursue the MOU it signed in September to jointly build electric vans with Mercedes.

Mercedes indicated it would not challenge the decision. It announced plans to go it alone in building a $1 billion electric van factory in Poland that the two companies had planned.

Rivian is still manufacturing vans stateside for Amazon.

Zoom in: Rivian's stock price, already anemic, stumbled further on the news.

It was trading below $27 this morning, a fraction of the $129.95 peak it'd reached in November 2021.

State of play: Rivian has been beset by manufacturing woes. It will likely miss its manufacturing goal of 25,500 vehicles for 2022, Axios reported last month.

The company said it would need to churn out 850 vehicles a week to hit that mark — a pace that the company hadn't yet come close to achieving.

Meanwhile: Charles Mwangi, former head of manufacturing at Rivian and manufacturing engineer at Tesla, abruptly left Rivian this spring.

Of note: Rivian loses tens of thousands of dollars on every car it builds, Reuters revealed last month.

The automaker expects its losses this year to reach about $5.4 billion.

Be smart: Building cars is hard. Both new and legacy automakers have encountered hurdles in ramping up their production of electric vehicles.

Lucid, for example, also loses huge sums of money with each car it builds.

Meanwhile, Ford and GM are among the automakers that have had to issue recalls for their new EVs.

👀 What we're watching: Whether the move with Mercedes correlates with an acceleration in production by Rivian and, beyond the initial stock market reaction, whether the decision at all mollifies investors.