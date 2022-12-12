The topic of ESG is polarizing. The business of ESG is attractive. Two deals announced today show that demand for consulting around this space remains strong, no matter your political leanings.

Why it matters: ESG consolidation shows that companies are seeking support in this area and that they’re willing to pay for it.

Details: TradeSun has acquired data company Coriolis Technologies to speed up its ESG compliance business.

Of note: Also this morning, Montrose Environmental Group said it acquired Huco Consulting, which specializes in ESG and health and safety implementation.

What we’re watching: Which ESG shop is next to get gobbled up.