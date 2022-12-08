Skip to main content
Energy boom, meet bottlenecks

Alan Neuhauser

Investment is surging, incentives are in place, and factory shutdowns in China are easing. Yet the bottlenecks that throttled clean-energy deployment in 2022 show few signs of clearing in 2023, per a new report from Deloitte.

Why it matters: Investment dollars won't be the main hurdle in 2023. The list of concerns includes domestic manufacturing constraints, transmission constraints, interconnection logjams, and a shortage of skilled workers.

Of note: "Renewable energy costs could continue to rise in the short term," Deloitte says.

By the numbers: New utility-scale solar and wind capacity were down 26% and 8%, respectively, through the first eight months of 2022 compared to last year.

  • Even amid the slowdown, there's no shortage of investor dollars. Private investment in renewables hit $10 billion in 2022, a record. That's expected to continue.

Zoom in: There's general consensus among investors and industry consultants that the disruptions are short-term — even if everyone has a different idea of what exactly "short-term" means.

Bottom line: The outlook could be titled "if only": If only U.S. factories were closer to being completed, if only regulators figured out a way to accelerate interconnections, if only Congress made permitting easier.

  • That will all slow deployment, but the long-term fundamentals on renewable energy investment — that it's a mature, cost-competitive technology — haven't changed.
