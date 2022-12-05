Skip to main content
BeeHero raises $42M for "pollination-as-a-service"

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

BeeHero has raised $42 million to provide farmers with more precise pollination from bees.

Why it matters: Bees are vanishing from the country's most important farming regions. BeeHero says its data can help restore bee populations and provide better pollination, a move that would boost segments of the agriculture economy.

Details: Convent Capital led the round, which closed Dec. 1, per Pitchbook.

  • General Mills, Cibus Capital (formerly ADM Capital), Rabobank, MS&AD, Firstime, J-Ventures, Plug&Play, iAngels, Gaingels, and UpWest participated.
  • BeeHero says it's raised $64 million to date.

How it works: BeeHero has built what it says is "the world's largest bee and pollination dataset."

The intrigue: The bee business is not immune to corporate speak and marketing panache.

  • The company says the data undergirds the — wait for it — "pollination-as-a-service" that BeeHero offers to farmers. It's deployed the PaaS model across nearly 100,000 acres.
  • In addition, BeeHero says it’s delivering “pollination accountability” for commercial farmers.

What's next: The company says it has begun expanding to Australia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

  • It plans to ramp up spending on its R&D operations, which are based in Israel.
