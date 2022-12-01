D. E. Shaw has signed a multiyear off-take agreement with Meta for a solar facility in Phillips County, Arkansas.

Why it matters: D. E. Shaw, one of the world's largest hedge funds, is cementing its position as a key player for these types of agreements and for power purchase agreements (PPAs), through its growing network of renewable energy projects.

Off-take deals are an agreement to buy the energy generated from a certain plant.

Driving the news: The D.E. Shaw-Meta deal, dubbed the Long Lake Project, covers 200 megawatts of solar energy generated at an Arkansas facility. The energy will help power Meta's operations in the area.