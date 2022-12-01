Hedge fund D.E. Shaw signs solar deal with Meta
D. E. Shaw has signed a multiyear off-take agreement with Meta for a solar facility in Phillips County, Arkansas.
Why it matters: D. E. Shaw, one of the world's largest hedge funds, is cementing its position as a key player for these types of agreements and for power purchase agreements (PPAs), through its growing network of renewable energy projects.
- Off-take deals are an agreement to buy the energy generated from a certain plant.
Driving the news: The D.E. Shaw-Meta deal, dubbed the Long Lake Project, covers 200 megawatts of solar energy generated at an Arkansas facility. The energy will help power Meta's operations in the area.
- The terms of the PPA were not disclosed.
- Meta has similar agreements with D. E. Shaw solar projects in Utah and Virginia.