FOMO cheat sheet: Greentown Labs

More than a dozen startups pitched investors at the Greentown Labs climate tech summit in Boston last week.

Why it matters: If you're curious what ideas are coming to market, we've got the rundown, organized by category.

🏙️ Buildings

AeroShield: "Super-insulating" porous glass to insulate windows.

"Smart" boiler that generates heat and on-site electricity.

Thermal energy storage tech that uses a "novel active material" that stores heat and cooling.

Waste-reduction tracking and gamified sustainability software for workplaces.

A platform for residential retrofits.

🌬️ Carbon capture

Mantel: "Molten borates" for liquid-phase carbon capture.

Decentralized direct air capture technology.

🌾 Crops

Adaviv: Mobile sensor technology for monitoring cropland.

⚡ Electricity generation

Bodhi Solar: Software for solar-panel monitoring, customer service and business development.

A modular system to electrify nonpowered dams and canal heads, without any fixed infrastructure.

Transparent "electrodynamic" screens that remove dust from solar panels.

An online marketplace connecting organizations with solar energy providers.

💰 Finance

Raise Green: A crowdfunding and crowd-investing site for energy projects.

🏭 Industry

H2Ok Innovations: Software and sensors to track liquid systems and reduce water, chemical and energy consumption and boost production quality.

🚘 Transportation