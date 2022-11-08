FOMO cheat sheet: Greentown Labs
More than a dozen startups pitched investors at the Greentown Labs climate tech summit in Boston last week.
Why it matters: If you're curious what ideas are coming to market, we've got the rundown, organized by category.
🏙️ Buildings
- AeroShield: "Super-insulating" porous glass to insulate windows.
- EnviroPower: "Smart" boiler that generates heat and on-site electricity.
- MicroEra Power: Thermal energy storage tech that uses a "novel active material" that stores heat and cooling.
- Spare-it: Waste-reduction tracking and gamified sustainability software for workplaces.
- Zero: A platform for residential retrofits.
🌬️ Carbon capture
- Mantel: "Molten borates" for liquid-phase carbon capture.
- Skytree: Decentralized direct air capture technology.
🌾 Crops
- Adaviv: Mobile sensor technology for monitoring cropland.
⚡ Electricity generation
- Bodhi Solar: Software for solar-panel monitoring, customer service and business development.
- GenH: A modular system to electrify nonpowered dams and canal heads, without any fixed infrastructure.
- Sol Clarity: Transparent "electrodynamic" screens that remove dust from solar panels.
- SolarKal: An online marketplace connecting organizations with solar energy providers.
💰 Finance
- Raise Green: A crowdfunding and crowd-investing site for energy projects.
🏭 Industry
- H2Ok Innovations: Software and sensors to track liquid systems and reduce water, chemical and energy consumption and boost production quality.
🚘 Transportation
- MoveEV: A vehicle fleet electrification service.