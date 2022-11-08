Data: Crunchbase; Note: Includes seed, venture, corporate venture, and private equity to venture-backed companies; Table: Axios Visuals

We've seen the data: VCs invest in minority-owned businesses at a dismal rate. But the data is noisier than it seems.

Why it matters: Minority founders face an even steeper climb to raise money than it may appear.

The intrigue: White men overwhelmingly occupy the top ranks of venture capital and private equity.

They tend to invest in companies led by people who look like themselves.

That means companies with Black, Latino, Indigenous or Asian founders — not to mention women — often find themselves locked out of fundraising.

Meanwhile: On the rare occasions a minority founder does win over investors, they — like many founders — often end up forking over a majority of their equity while fundraising.

The bottom line: For minority founders, it's not just about undercapitalization, Ron DeLyons, of Synton Capital Partners, tells Axios.