Rooftop solar, efficiency tech, microgrids — they make communities more resilient and slash electricity costs. And as Julian Dash points out, the Inflation Reduction Act allocated a billion-plus in funding and incentives to make sure those boons flow to affordable housing.

Why he matters: Dash is founder of Copacity, a Rhode Island-based software provider that aids towns, nonprofits, public housing agencies and affordable housing owners through the procurement process.

Dash was previously director of Rhode Island’s Renewable Energy Fund, so he knows a thing or two about clean energy financing.

This conversation was lightly edited for length.

What was the big story in clean energy/climate tech this week?

This week closes the IRS's "request for comments on upcoming energy guidance,” which seeks comments on incentives passed under the IRA, specifically related to renewable energy credits.

What would you add to the narrative?

With the new IRA incentives, the value of renewable tax credits for affordable housing can go as high as 70%.

These projects are evaluated and awarded state housing funding — essential for overall project financing — by their ability to leverage additional funding, lower their capital and operating costs, and reduce development risks.

This IRS process will provide affordable housing developers with clarity on all three — and result in projects with renewables being more competitive for funding.

In short: Affordable housing proposals with renewables will be more competitive than those without.

What's going under-noticed or under-covered in clean energy/climate tech?

The sheer amount of activity happening within the startup, accelerator, incubator [space] and other activities supporting and investing in climate tech innovation and entrepreneurship.

Previously, I could name the top one, two, maybe three in a quick response. Now there are so many more!

In three-ish words, what change would you make to clean energy/climate-tech investing?