National Grid Partners puts $20M to work
National Grid Partners, the corporate venture arm of energy company National Grid, invested $20 million across three energy software startups, the firm exclusively tells Axios.
Why it matters: Corporate venture groups with deep industry ties are increasingly making their case to startups.
Details: In its latest funding push, National Grid Partners backed underground mapping startup Exodigo, digital twin software maker Sensat and image signal processing startup Visionary.ai.
- The corporate venture group led Sensat's $20.5 million Series B funding round, which also included existing investors.
- Exodigo says the investment from National Grid Partners was outside a traditional funding round, but declined to disclose the amount.
- Visionary.ai did not respond to requests for comment.
- National Grid Partners president Lisa Lambert also declined to disclose the breakdown of how the $20 million in collective funding was split among the companies.
State of play: National Grid Partners manages roughly $400 million in funds directly off of National Grid's balance sheet and is not operated independently of the business.
- The fund is expected to post returns on its investments in addition to finding strategic investments that can work with National Grid down the road.
Zoom in: The three startups tackle emerging areas within the larger energy transition.
- Exodigo is co-located in Palo Alto, Calif., and Tel Aviv, Israel, and uses sensors to design and map underground piping. Lambert said National Grid's natural gas business was exploring a pilot program with the startup.
- Sensat is a London-based startup that makes software that automates construction planning for utility-sized infrastructure projects. National Grid's U.K. business has completed several projects using Sensat's software, Lambert says.
- Visionairy.ai is based in Jerusalem and makes software that refines and processes images, which Lambert says will work with National Grid with its network of cameras and monitoring equipment.