Data: KPMG; Chart: Tory Lysik

A majority of companies are leaning into emissions reduction as their sole strategy to reach net-zero goals, a new KPMG survey of 5,800 companies found.

Why it matters: Environmental groups have pushed back against carbon credits as a way for companies to "buy their way out" of doing the often complex and expensive work of true emissions reduction.

By the numbers: One-third of surveyed companies planned to use a combination of emissions reduction techniques combined with carbon credits to achieve net-zero.