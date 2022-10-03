Axios Pro Event: Climate Deals

On Tuesday, September 27, Axios Pro climate deals reporter Alan Neuhauser hosted a one-on-one conversation with U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office director Jigar Shah on long-term capital formation in climate tech and the role his office now plays in it.

Jigar Shah explained how the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act will impact the growth and scaling of various technologies in the energy sector in different ways and why he’s been vocal about the role of nuclear energy technology in the energy transition.