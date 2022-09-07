The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is doubling down on its climate investments and is looking to hire a special projects manager dedicated to building out a climate tech investment thesis, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: CZI is among the largest philanthropic groups investing in climate science, and it seeks to become even more active with a dedicated initiative.

Details: A job posting for a special projects manager appeared on the CZI website Tuesday.

The role's responsibilities include creating CZI's broader climate investing and grant thesis in what the organization calls a "new knowledge base" for the group.

The role is also tasked with managing CZI's current portfolio of grant recipients and investments, including an ongoing ag-tech project that wants to apply CRISPR technology to rice crops.

CZI hasn't returned Axios' request for comment and clarification about the role.

Of note: By hiring a dedicated climate manager, the multi-billion-dollar organization is indicating its commitment to expanding its reach beyond its biotech roots into the world of climate science.