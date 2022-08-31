Toyota is investing an additional $2.5 billion in its U.S.-based battery production facility.

Why it matters: Domestic battery production is shaping up to become a billion-dollar gold rush on the heels of the IRA.

What's happening: Toyota's $2.5 billion will go to its newest battery production facility in North Carolina, and it has allocated $5.6 billion to battery production investments going forward.

The North Carolina facility is expected to begin production on EV and hybrid batteries in 2025.

It had initially invested $1.29 billion in the facility in 2021.

Zoom out: The battery production arms race is on in the U.S., with the recently passed IRA adding renewed urgency throughout the industry.

Honda and Korea's LG Energy Solution said Monday they're investing $4.4 billion in a new U.S. EV battery plant likely located in Ohio, per Axios Generate.

Ford is building two factories in Kentucky, which will be able to produce 86 gigawatt hours' worth of batteries annually.

The IRA includes provisions for domestic battery production, including a tax credit of $35 per kWh for each U.S.-produced battery cell and $10 per kWh for U.S.-produced battery modules.

That represents 35% of today's average cost of producing a battery cell and 33% of the cost of assembling an EV battery pack, respectively.

Yes, and: U.S. produced critical materials and minerals also get a 10% tax credit, and the EV rebate for consumers is limited to those with U.S.-produced components.

The bottom line: Auto manufacturers are rising to meet demand as quickly as possible with a billion-dollar rapid buildout of manufacturing facilities across the country.