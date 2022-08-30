Data: Wood Mackenzie; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

The number of new carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) projects is close to what's needed to avert the most catastrophic impacts of climate change, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie. But another seven-fold increase in investment will be required to achieve net-zero,

Why it matters: The U.S. has led the way in CCUS investment. Now countries around the world are starting to announce ambitious carbon-capture plans of their own.

Driving the news: There were 50 new CCUS projects announced in Q2, bringing the global project pipeline to 905 million metric tons per annum, according to the quarterly market report from Wood Mackenzie.

New capacity in the U.S. alone jumped by more than 20% from just Q1.

Meanwhile, Norway, Russia, Australia and the U.K. emerged as new CCUS hotspots.

Yes, but: Whether those press releases and investor updates will translate into steel into the ground remains the big question.

Zoom in: The U.S. remains a CCUS leader, buoyed by lucrative federal incentives under the existing 45Q tax credit. Those incentives were further enhanced this month via tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

The U.S. and Canada together account for two-thirds of global CCUS capacity, with key regions being the U.S. Gulf Coast and Midwest, and Alberta, Canada.

What they're saying: Still more investment is needed.

"The CCUS capacity pipeline is close to aligning with Wood Mackenzie’s 1.5-degree pathway to 2030, but it will need to grow seven-fold by 2050 to reach the capacity required for net zero,” senior research analyst Lucy King said in a statement accompanying the data.

North America's share of the CCUS market is expected to shrink to about 50% as soon as 2030, as projects in Europe scale up. As far as climate mitigation, that could be a good thing.

What we're watching: Investment announcements are outpacing policy, particularly in more nascent CCUS markets such as Europe, Wood Mackenzie says.