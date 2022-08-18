Intersect Power is seeking to build a sprawling 1,000-MW solar-plus-storage project in eastern Arizona — one of several such projects under construction in the U.S.

Why it matters: The 1 GW project is huge — nearly double the capacity of the biggest operating solar farm in the U.S.

What's happening: The Bureau of Land Management yesterday held an information session on the proposed Hopper Renewable Project.

Intersect Power is seeking a variance to build the solar facility on federal land.

The project would span more than 9,500 acres, or about 14 square miles, in the San Simon Valley, roughly 130 miles northeast of Tucson.

Once complete, it would interconnect with Tucson Electric Power or the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative.

Zoom out: Intersect, based in Oregon, raised a $75o million growth equity round in July led by TPG Rise Climate.

Intersect is building 2.2 GW of solar and 1.4 GWh of co-located energy storage that it expects to complete this year, and plans to bring more than 8.5 GW of solar and 8 GWh of energy storage online.

Meanwhile: Other major solar projects in the works include the 1.3-GW "Mammoth North" solar project in northern Indiana, developed by Israel's Doral Renewable Energy Group. The first 400 MW are expected to come online next year.