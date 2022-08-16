CleanCapital is backing Alaska-based solar developer Renewable IPP with a commitment to funding one of the state's largest solar projects to date.

Why it matters: CleanCapital is moving upstream from its typical pre-construction, post-development solar projects for a better chance at retaining owner-operator level returns.

What's happening: CleanCapital, a mid-market renewables project financing group, has invested an undisclosed amount in Renewable IPP in addition to its commitment to finance a 8.5MW solar project in Alaska.

Currently, Alaska's biggest solar plant generates roughly 1.2MW of power, making the Renewable IPP project by far the largest in the state.

Matanuska Electric Association, a local utility has committed to purchasing the new plant's power once completed. Construction is set to begin in 2023.

CleanCapital will remain an owner-operator in the project throughout its lifecycle, chief commercial officer Julia Bell tells Axios.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The intrigue: Alaska isn't exactly the first market that comes to mind for solar project construction, but electrifying the Last Frontier is key to national net-zero goals.

What we're watching: Bell says the Inflation Reduction Act has reinvigorated the solar project financing landscape after a volatile summer of supply chain issues.