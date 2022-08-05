Montana Renewables nets $250M from Warburg Pincus

The private equity giant Warburg Pincus invested $250 million in an aspiring renewable natural gas developer, Montana Renewables, pushing the company's valuation past $2 billion.

Why it matters: It's big dollars from a major, mainstream private equity player — and a big-time valuation.

What's happening: Montana Renewables, based in Great Falls, plans to produce hydrogen, diesel and sustainable aviation fuel from waste feedstocks.

Warburg Pincus pegged Montana Renewables' valuation at $2.25 billion.

Montana Renewables in November raised $300 million in a convertible debt investment from Oaktree Capital Management, per PitchBook.

Of note: Montana Renewables is a subsidiary of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Nasdaq: CLMT).