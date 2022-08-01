Skip to main content
ESG disclosures rose well before SEC stepped in

Megan Hernbroth
22 mins ago
Companies were revealing ESG disclosures well before the SEC demanded it.

Why it matters: New findings ding disclosure opponents' who say that the SEC's new rules would place a burden on businesses.

Details: The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants dug through independent audit data from 2020 for 1,400 companies in a study shared with Axios.

  • 51% of the companies indicated they had undergone independent verification of ESG initiatives back in 2019. That rose to 58% in 2020.
  • And that comes before SEC disclosure rules requiring transparency around ESG policies at public companies.

Yes, and: The study found 70% of companies opted to stick with their financial auditor firms when it came to ESG audits.

  • That's good news for the Big Four — ESG represents a new line of business for accounting firms for the first time since Dodd-Frank.
