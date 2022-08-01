Companies were revealing ESG disclosures well before the SEC demanded it.

Why it matters: New findings ding disclosure opponents' who say that the SEC's new rules would place a burden on businesses.

Details: The Association of International Certified Professional Accountants dug through independent audit data from 2020 for 1,400 companies in a study shared with Axios.

51% of the companies indicated they had undergone independent verification of ESG initiatives back in 2019. That rose to 58% in 2020.

And that comes before SEC disclosure rules requiring transparency around ESG policies at public companies.

Yes, and: The study found 70% of companies opted to stick with their financial auditor firms when it came to ESG audits.