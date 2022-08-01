ReadiFuels, a Florida-based biofuels maker, is targeting a $80.8 million fundraise, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Successful completion of the offering would be a boost for the lagging biofuels market.

Details: ReadiFuels hasn't yet raised the funds, according to a Form D filed with the SEC on Friday, but has a target of $80.8 million, asking a minimum of just over $1 million per investor.

FD Real Asset Advisors is advising on the transaction.

Zoom out: ReadiFuels is owned by Applied Research Associates (ARA) but operates independently.