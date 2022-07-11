Skip to main content
Scoop: Andurand ups commitment on commodities surge

Megan Hernbroth
19 hours ago
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Andurand Capital Management is riding the commodities wave with $10 million in capital commitments to its Commodities Discretionary Fund LP, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Investors are reupping their commitments in the commodities markets as other markets brace for contraction.

Context: Back in 2021, Andurand predicted a bull market for commodities as the world inched closer to decarbonization.

  • Then came the conflict in Ukraine and resulting restrictions around Russian energy exports, pushing commodities prices through the proverbial roof.

By the numbers: The Andurand Commodities Discretionary Fund is one of 12 managed funds under Andurand.

  • Together, the firm's Commodities Discretionary funds account for roughly $1 billion of the firm's $2 billion AUM.
  • The funds were on track to return at or above 162% in the first half of 2022, Bloomberg previously reported.
  • The roughly $2.3 million in additional commitments outlined in an SEC filing Friday did not correspond with an increase in number of investors, records show.
