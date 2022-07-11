Andurand Capital Management is riding the commodities wave with $10 million in capital commitments to its Commodities Discretionary Fund LP, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Investors are reupping their commitments in the commodities markets as other markets brace for contraction.

Context: Back in 2021, Andurand predicted a bull market for commodities as the world inched closer to decarbonization.

Then came the conflict in Ukraine and resulting restrictions around Russian energy exports, pushing commodities prices through the proverbial roof.

By the numbers: The Andurand Commodities Discretionary Fund is one of 12 managed funds under Andurand.