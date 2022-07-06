Investors face another potential risk in their investment portfolios — nature-based impacts and dependencies.

Why it matters: Climate change will have an increasingly large negative impact on natural assets, and investors are starting to write those risks into portfolios.

What's happening: Financial institutions are assessing nature-based impacts and dependencies — such as biodiversity changes that affect a company's land holdings — as part of an ongoing assessment of risk and adaptability in a changing climate, a Moody's ESG Solutions report states.

The group's Controversies Risk Assessment Screening identified 540 current cases of negative business impacts stemming from such concerns.

Expectedly, the most at-risk industries are mining and metals, food and energy.

Yes, but: "Measuring progress around biodiversity still presents several challenges," Jimmy Greer, Moody's ESG Solutions vice president of analyst outreach and research, writes in the report.

Data collection and standardization remain the biggest challenge, as is the case for other elements of ESG disclosures and reporting.

A Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures assessment found more than 3,000 different nature-related metrics used across financial institutions.

The bottom line: The sprawling world of ESG disclosures is only broadening into a rapidly moving business target ahead of the SEC's adoption of proposed rules.